FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan March 5, 2021. Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday signalled his intention to end state of emergency curbs to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when they expire on Sunday.

“I will make a final decision towards ending the curbs, after listening to the views of experts,” Suga told reporters.