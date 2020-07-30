Phillies close ballpark after positive COVID-19 tests

FILE PHOTO: Jul 3, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States; General view of the ball park before workouts at Citizens Bank Park / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Major League Baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies said on Thursday they have closed Citizens Bank Park until further notice after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Phillies said in a statement tests taken on Wednesday showed a member of the coaching staff and member of the home clubhouse staff tested positive for the virus.

Philadelphia had all four of their games this week versus the New York Yankees postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak on the Miami Marlins, who played three games in Philadelphia over the weekend.

MLB also previously cancelled the Phillies’ game against Toronto on Friday and the teams are scheduled to open their series with a double-header in Philadelphia on Saturday.

But multiple reports have said the double-header and Sunday’s game have been postponed.