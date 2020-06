People wearing face masks and uniforms of Alibaba's supermarket chain Hema Fresh wait outside a site for nucleic acid tests, following new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Beijing, China June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases as of June 17, China’s health authority said on Thursday, down from 31 a day earlier.

Beijing logged its first case in the current outbreak, the worst in the city since early February, on June 11. The total number of infections has risen to 158 over the past week.