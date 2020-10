A sign is seen on a door of a closed restaurant, as the Czech government shut sports, culture and social venues for two weeks to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Prague, Czech Republic, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic’s coronavirus death toll reached 1,045 as of Monday, Health Ministry data showed.

The death toll rose from 987 reported on Monday morning and included 27 deaths on Monday as well as 31 deaths assigned in revisions to previous days.