Business News
April 15, 2020 / 6:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

French anti-crisis package to cost 110 billion euros: finance minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks on the phone at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government has hiked the expected cost of its measures to support the economy though the coronavirus crisis to 110 billion euros ($120.6 billion), its finance minister said on Wednesday.

“We are going to go from 45 billion euros in a first economic support plan ... to about 110 billion euros,” Bruno Le Maire said on RTL radio, confirming a Reuters report.

He added that the package included 20 billion euros to help big companies and said that support would be offered to Air France KLM in the coming days.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below