May 3, 2020

Jordan sees economy down 3% in 2020 due to coronavirus

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s cash-strapped economy is expected to contract around 3% in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus, the finance minister said on Sunday.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which last March approved a four-year $1.3 billion programme with the kingdom, had expected Jordan’s economy to grow around 2.1% in 2020 then gradually rise in the next few years to 3.3%.

“The impact of the big economic blow that hit the local economy has been deep and this will continue,” Mohammad Al Issis said in a remarks on state television.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

