New Jersey public schools to reopen 'in some capacity,' governor says

FILE PHOTO: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy takes part in a regional cannabis and vaping summit in New York City, New York, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced on Friday that the state’s public schools will reopen “in some capacity” for the next academic year.

“We have every expectation that our kids will return to their schools come September,” Murphy said at a daily news briefing where he announced guidelines for the reopening of schools.

Class sizes should be limited to ensure proper social distancing, Murphy said, and larger school districts will have the flexibility to rearrange their schedules “to allow for grouping or cohorts of students.”

All staff, faculty and visitors will be required to wear face coverings, while students will be “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings and will be required to do so when social distancing is not possible, the governor said.

Murphy also stressed that school districts should be prepared to go back to remote learning should the public health situation require them to do so.