FILE PHOTO: A man and his wife wear protective face mask, following the outbreak of coronavirus, at a supermarket in Baghdad, Iraq February 29, 2020.REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq banned travelers coming from France and Spain from entering the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday, bringing the total number of countries on its entry ban list to 11 as it tries to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The ban does not extend to Iraqi citizens and foreign diplomats, a ministry spokesman said in a statement. Iraq has so far recorded 38 cases of coronavirus and two deaths.