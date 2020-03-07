Slovenia prohibits all large indoor events due to coronavirus

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian Health Minister Ales Sabeder prohibited all indoor public events for over 500 people late on Saturday due to the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The prohibition will be valid until the danger of the disease’s spreading continues, the ministry said.

So far Slovenia has confirmed 12 cases of coronavirus and tested about 800 people. The first case was confirmed on Wednesday.

Most people who are infected traveled in neighboring Italy before being tested, and the Foreign Ministry on Friday advised all citizens to reconsider their travel plans and postpone all non-urgent travel.

The Health Ministry said none of the confirmed coronavirus patients were in a critical condition.