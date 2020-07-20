Health News
Synairgen's drug shows reduced risk of severe disease in COVID-19 patients

(Reuters) - Synairgen Plc (SYNG.L) said on Monday its drug helped reduce the risk of developing severe diseases in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, according to data from a trial of more than 100 people in the United Kingdom.

The trial, which used interferon beta, showed that patients who were given Synairgen’s formulation had a 79% lower risk of developing severe disease compared to placebo.

Patients who received the drug, SNG001, were more than twice as likely to recover from COVID-19 as those on placebo, the company said.

Interferon beta is a naturally occurring protein, which regulates the body’s antiviral responses.

