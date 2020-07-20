Delta union says 2,235 pilots volunteer to take exit package to leave airline

FILE PHOTO: Delta Airlines planes are loaded and unloaded as travel has cutback amid concerns of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The union representing pilots at Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said Monday that 2,235 pilots volunteered for an early departure package ahead of a Sunday deadline.

In May, Delta and the Air Line Pilots Association said they were working to avoid furloughs of roughly 2,300 pilots. On Friday, Delta told pilots it would avoid furloughs if they agreed to reduced guaranteed minimum pay, according to a memo seen by Reuters. As of Friday, more than 1,700 pilots had volunteered, Delta said.