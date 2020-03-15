Netherlands will do 'everything it takes' to keep KLM, airport running

FILE PHOTO: Journalists attend a new conference where Air France-KLM announce their 2018 annual results in Paris, France, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Dutch finance minister Wobke Hoekstra said Sunday that the Netherlands will do “everything it takes” to keep Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) and Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport operating.

Hoekstra would not give any details about a possible bail out but stressed that Air France-KLM was “vital for the Dutch economy” and said he was in close contact with his French colleagues and the Air France management.

Air France-KLM is facing falling revenues due to the impact of the coronavirus on its business. On Friday, KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM, said it would slash up to 2,000 jobs and ask for government support as it cuts working hours by one-third across its entire staff.