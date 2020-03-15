Deals
March 15, 2020 / 12:08 PM / a minute ago

Netherlands will do 'everything it takes' to keep KLM, airport running

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Journalists attend a new conference where Air France-KLM announce their 2018 annual results in Paris, France, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Dutch finance minister Wobke Hoekstra said Sunday that the Netherlands will do “everything it takes” to keep Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) and Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport operating.

Hoekstra would not give any details about a possible bail out but stressed that Air France-KLM was “vital for the Dutch economy” and said he was in close contact with his French colleagues and the Air France management.

Air France-KLM is facing falling revenues due to the impact of the coronavirus on its business. On Friday, KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM, said it would slash up to 2,000 jobs and ask for government support as it cuts working hours by one-third across its entire staff.

Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below