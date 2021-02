FILE PHOTO: Gravediggers work during the burial of Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at 28 de Agosto hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 24,591 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 595 additional deaths attributable to the coronavirus, the nation’s Health Ministry said.

The South American country has registered a total of 9,229,322 COVID-19 cases and 225,099 deaths.