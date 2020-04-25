World News
April 25, 2020 / 11:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 76 to 5,650: Health Ministry

1 Min Read

A man wears a face mask and a protective face shield as he checks a woman's temperature, to let her go inside the mall, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after shopping malls and bazaars reopened in Tehran, Iran, April 20, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 76 during the last 24 hours to reach a total of 5,650, a Health Ministry spokesman said on state TV on Saturday.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus is 89,328, of whom 3,096 are in a critical condition, the spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said.

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said the country’s daily death tally had fallen by about 70% from its peak, while the number of coronavirus patients in hospital had fallen by about half.

Iran is the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the COVID-19 respiratory disease and has one of the world’s highest death tolls.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Gareth Jones and Helen Popper

