FILE PHOTO: A staff member wearing a protective face mask is seen at Starbucks, after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Starbucks Coffee Japan said it was reopening many of its stores in Japan, including Tokyo, starting on Tuesday, although many of them will be limited to take-out and drive-through services.

Starbucks (SBUX.O) has around 1,550 stores in Japan.