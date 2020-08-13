Brazil agriculture ministry seeks China clarification over coronavirus contaminated meat

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday that it was seeking clarification with Chinese authorities over reports that a shipment of Brazilian chicken wings tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The ministry said it had not been officially notified about the incident and that there is no scientific evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted through food or its packaging. The ministry emphasized that the local government in Shenzhen that tested the shipments had taken other samples that came back negative.