Norway's credit for airlines gets regulatory approval

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s planned government credit guarantee for airlines can be implemented immediately after it received a green light by the EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA), the Industry Ministry and ESA said on Tuesday.

The guarantees, worth up to 6 billion Norwegian crowns ($574 million), will be given primarily to Norwegian Air (NWC.OL), SAS (SAS.ST) and local carrier Wideroe to help alleviate the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

Norwegian Air, which could get up to 3 billion, must first meet a range of conditions, including that financial creditors would not be paid while financial guarantees are in place.