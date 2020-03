FILE PHOTO: Adidas soccer shoes are pictured before the company's news conference in the northern Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach, near Nuremberg June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH (Reuters) - Adidas (ADSGn.DE) on Tuesday joined rival Nike (NKE.N) in announcing store closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adidas and Reebok-owned stories in Europe, North America and Canada will be closed temporarily, the company said in an emailed statement.