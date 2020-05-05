Aer Lingus says reviewing social distancing procedures after packed flight

FILE PHOTO: The Aer Lingus EI-DER Airbus A320 makes its final approach for landing at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

LONDON (Reuters) - Irish airline Aer Lingus said it was reviewing its social distancing procedures after a flight on Monday was packed with passengers.

European flights have all but come to a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic with only a few services operating for essential travel such as people going to work or being repatriated, or for cargo.

While there is no visibility on when travel restrictions will ease, airlines are considering how to safely restart services and give passengers confidence to fly.

Aer Lingus, owned by IAG (ICAG.L), said it would consider how it operates after its Belfast to London Heathrow flight on Monday had “unexpectedly high loads” and that due to the level of the demand for the route, it could need to make changes.

“Aer Lingus is reviewing its processes and procedures applicable to the operation of this service,” an Aer Lingus spokeswoman said, adding that safety was its top priority.

Some airlines have discussed leaving middle seats empty on flights to enable social distancing, while other airlines such as Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and Hungary’s low cost airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) have made it compulsory for passengers to wear face masks on flights.