China says willing to study African debt relief jointly with international community

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday it is aware of calls for a debt relief program for African countries, and is willing to study the possibility with the international community.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the comments via a fax sent to Reuters on Monday in response to questions on China’s plans for debt held by African countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters reported earlier that Beijing is likely to endorse a temporary freeze on debt payments by African countries as part of an expected agreement by the Group of 20 (G20) major economies this week.