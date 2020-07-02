Africa lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism due to pandemic, African Union says

DAKAR (Reuters) - Africa countries have lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism revenues in three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the African Union commissioner for infrastructure and energy said on Thursday.

Amani Abou-Zeid told a news conference that due to the prolonged lockdown and border closures to curb the spread of the virus, the air industry will be greatly impacted.

“Some airlines in the continent will not make it post-COVID-19,” she said.