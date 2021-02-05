WHO's COVAX initiative aims to start shipping 90 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa in Feb

A nurse fills a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, at Enfermera Isabel Zendal new pandemic hospital in Madrid, Spain, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Thursday its COVAX initiative aims to start shipping nearly 90 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa in February.

About 320,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been allocated to four African countries - Cabo Verde, Rwanda, South Africa and Tunisia, the WHO said in a statement bit.ly/39PlhHT.

The roll-out of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is subject to the vaccine being listed for emergency use by WHO. The organization is currently reviewing the vaccine and the outcome of the review is expected soon.