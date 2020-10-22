Afreximbank ready to raise up to $5 bln for COVID-19 vaccines for Africa: CDC head

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The African Export Import Bank is ready to raise up to $5 billion to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for African countries, the head of the continent’s disease control body told Reuters on Thursday.

John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said Africa needs to be proactive in the race to secure vaccines for the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 41 million people globally.

This was imperative since COVAX, a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), will only be able to secure shots for less than 10% of the continent’s population of 1.29 billion.

Western nations are spending billions to shore up supplies of potential inoculations.

Last month the European Commission reached agreements with drugmakers AstraZeneca AZN.L, Sanofi SASY.PA and GSK GSK.L to buy up to 700 million doses. The United States has secured almost a third of the first 1 billion doses planned for AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine by pledging up to $1.2 billion.

COVAX, designed to lower prices and discourage national governments from hoarding COVID-19 vaccines, aims to help buy and fairly distribute at least 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021.

“We are discussing with Afreximbank, and they... say look, we are ready to raise up to about $5 billion to support additional doses of vaccines,” he said in an interview. He added the money could be poured into COVAX or spent to negotiate directly with manufacturers.

Afreximbank did not immediately reply to a to Reuters request for comment.

The WHO said last month it wants to secure an initial 230 million doses of any COVID-19 vaccine for Africa, but Nkengasong warned that, accounting for two shots per person and leakages in distribution, this would only cover 8-9% of Africa’s population, far short of the 40-60% needed for immunity.

Africa so far has 1,666,276 confirmed coronavirus cases and 40,344 deaths, according to a Reuters tally on Wednesday based on government and WHO data.

Nkengasong said the CDC has been in talks with the Serum Institute of India about manufacturing up to 200 million doses for Africa of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, should it prove successful.

Russia is due to supply Egypt with 25 million doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for continued human trials and Nkengasong said Africa CDC was also “actively engaged with a Chinese company”.

Concerns from companies and local communities about vaccine testing, and the lack of understanding of the capacity to host trials, are holding back the development of potential vaccines on the continent, he said.