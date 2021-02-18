Africa COVID-19 deaths cross 100,000 after second wave: Reuters tally

(Reuters) - Africa’s coronavirus death toll surpassed the 100,000 mark on Friday, as a second wave of infections overwhelms hospitals in the continent.
So far, the region has reported 3,818,608 cases and 100,003 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.
As per the Reuters tally, South Africa alone accounts for nearly half of all the reported cases in the continent with 48,478 reported deaths.
Reporting by Shaina Ahluwalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese
