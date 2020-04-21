G20 farm ministers urge food export curbs only in emergency: Germany

HAMBURG (Reuters) - G20 agriculture ministers urged that restrictions on food exports during the coronavirus crisis should only be undertaken in emergencies with strict conditions, Germany’s farm ministry said on Tuesday.

A virtual meeting of agriculture and food ministers of the Group of 20 was held on Tuesday.

G20 farm ministers urged that food export curbs should only be used when they are “proportionate, transparent, temporary and conform to the rules of the World Trade Organisation,” the German agriculture ministry said in a statement.

The G20 farm ministers urged that food “export restrictions should only be used as emergency measures under strict conditions.”

German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner said in a statement after the meeting that: “Free trade, especially in times of crisis, means securing food supplies.”