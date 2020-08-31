Business News
August 31, 2020 / 4:27 AM / in an hour

China-backed AIIB approves 70 million euro loan to Turkey to fight COVID-19

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is pictured in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Monday it would lend 70 million euros ($83.37 million) to Turkey to help the country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project will be co-financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and aims to increase public hospital infrastructure capacity, according to a statement by the AIIB.

The loan is part of AIIB’s $13 billion funding facility to help public and private sectors fight the pandemic. The bank has previously approved loans totalling $500 million to two development banks in Turkey through the facility.

Graphic: Tracking global spread of coronavirus: here

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below