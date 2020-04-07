Business News
April 7, 2020 / 9:32 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Beijing-backed AIIB approves emergency loan to China to help with coronavirus response

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is seen under construction in Beijing, China May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Tuesday it had approved its first emergency assistance loan of 2.485 billion yuan ($352 million) to China in order to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will fund the provision of emergency supplies and improvements to public health infrastructure in Beijing, where AIIB is headquartered, and Chongqing, a megacity in southwestern China, the bank said in a statement.

The AIIB announced last week it was proposing to its board a $5 billion financing facility to help public and private sector entities navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Beijing and Chongqing have “particularly acute” financial needs in addressing health challenges as a result of their large populations, the statement said.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; editing by Jason Neely

