FILE PHOTO: An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 from San Francisco approaches for landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport over a parked Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Air Canada said on Wednesday it would gradually suspend the majority of its international and U.S. trans-borderflights by March 31 in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The company said it intends to continue serving all provinces and territories of Canada, but will reduce its domestic network to 40 airports from 62 in April.