Air France KLM says it needs government support to continue operations

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Air France KLM Group is pictured on the first Air France airliner's Airbus A350 during a ceremony at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France KLM said that despite cost-cutting measures to stave off the impact of the coronavirus crisis, it expects it will be short of cash in the third quarter, but said it was confident that the French and Dutch governments would support the group.

“It is now clearer than ever that support from both Dutch and French governments is needed to meet our cash requirements and enable us to continue our operations once the crisis is over,” Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith said in a statement.