Exclusive: France, Netherlands close to deal on KLM bailout - sources

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Air France KLM Group is pictured on the first Air France airliner's Airbus A350 at the headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

AMSTERDAM/PARIS (Reuters) - France and the Netherlands are close to an agreement on a Dutch Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) bailout contribution, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Under the deal, which could be announced as soon as Thursday evening or Friday morning, the Dutch government would unblock close to 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in guaranteed and direct loans to KLM and appoint a non-voting trustee to its board, the sources said.

An Air France-KLM spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.