A logo of Hop ! is seen outside the Air France's French regional airline unit Hop! head office in Bouguenais near Nantes, France, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

NANTES, France (Reuters) - Some 1,022 jobs will be cut at France’s HOP! airline as parent Air France (AIRF.PA) prepares to shed jobs to grapple with the coronavirus crisis, CGT union representative Joel Rondel said on Friday.

Air France managers are meeting with labour unions to discuss a restructuring and layoffs plans.