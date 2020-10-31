Dutch government puts KLM bailout on hold over pilots' pay

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government has said it will halt payments to KLM, the Dutch arm of Air FranceAIRF.PA-KLM, after the airline's pilots declined to agree to a demand their wages will be frozen through 2025, broadcaster NOS reported.

KLM had been slated to receive a 3.4 billion euros package, including 1 billion in direct loans from the Dutch government to help it survive the coronavirus pandemic.