Ryanair calls on EU to block KLM bailout

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair plane takes off from Manchester Airport as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Manchester, Britain June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) has called on the European Union to block a 3.4 billion euro ($3.8 billion) support package for the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) announced on Friday.

“We call on the European Commission to block this subsidy doping to KLM, which will further reduce competition and consumer choice in the Dutch and French markets,” Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary said in a statement.

“This Dutch government subsidy is also bad news for competition and consumer interests as it will further delay the necessary reforms at the bloated Air France-KLM,” he said.