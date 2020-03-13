Air France KLM draws down on 1.1 billion euros of revolving credit facility

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France KLM (AIRF.PA), one of many airlines around the world that has been hit by the coronavirus crisis, said on Friday that it had drawn down on 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) worth of its revolving credit facility to help its financial position.

“The Air France-KLM Group therefore now has more than 5.5 billion euros of total liquidity immediately available to meet possible changes in the environment,” the airline added in a statement.