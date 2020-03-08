Air New Zealand withdraws 2020 earnings outlook due to coronavirus impact

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Air New Zealand is displayed at their office located at Sydney International Airport, Australia, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

(Reuters) - Air New Zealand on Monday withdrew its full-year 2020 earnings outlook due to increased uncertainty over the duration and scale of the coronavirus outbreak, and cut back its total capacity on flights to Asia by 26% through June.

New Zealand’s flag carrier cut its total overall network capacity by about 10%, and capacity on flights to Australia by 7%.

Last week, the airline had already cut flights, including a 4% reduction in capacity to and from Australia and a 2% reduction in domestic capacity through June.

“The airline now believes that the financial impact is likely to be more significant than previously estimated and, with the situation evolving at such a rapid pace, the airline is not in a position to provide an earnings outlook ...,” it said in a statement.

The carrier said it has a further decline in bookings over the last week, driven by the further spread of COVID-19 to countries outside of China, including New Zealand itself.

CEO Greg Foran has offered to reduce his base pay by about 15%, while the company’s executive team will extend a freeze on its salaries that has been in place since May 2019, the airline said.

There will also be freeze on hiring for all non-critical roles, and an offer of voluntary unpaid leave for operational staff.

According to a preliminary estimate from an industry body released last month, airlines in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose $27.8 billion of revenue this year due to a drop in demand as a result of the coronavirus.