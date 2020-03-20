Airbus says in talks with governments, declines comment on loans

FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Friday it is in regular dialogue with European governments, but declined to comment on a report that the European planemaker may seek government support to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

On Monday, Airbus told the German government and industry leaders that some government support may be needed if the crisis lasts for several months, Reuters reported.

On Friday, Bloomberg News reported Airbus and Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) may tap planned French government-backed loans.

“We are having regular dialogues with our home nation governments which are all non-public in nature, which is why we do not comment on them,” an Airbus spokesman said, when asked about possible loans.

France’s finance ministry was not available for comment. Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) declined comment.