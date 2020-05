FILE PHOTO: Air France planes on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s competition watchdog on Monday approved 7 billion euros worth of French state aid for Air France AIRF.PA.

“This €7 billion French guarantee and shareholder loan will provide Air France with the liquidity that it urgently needs to withstand the impact of the coronavirus outbreak,” the EU’s top competition official Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.