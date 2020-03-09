Factbox: Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

(Reuters) - Airlines across the globe have suspended flights or modified services in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Below are details (in alphabetical order):

AIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA

- American Airlines (AAL.O) extended the suspension of China and Hong Kong flights through April 24

- Air France (AIRF.PA) canceled flights to mainland China to the end of March.

- Air India suspended flights to Shanghai, Hong Kong until June 30

- Air Seoul suspended China flights until further notice.

- Air Tanzania, which planned to begin a charter service to China in February, postponed its maiden flights.

- Air Mauritius suspended all flights to China and Hong Kong

- Austrian Airlines extended its cancellations to March and April. (bit.ly/32SSwVG)

- British Airways (ICAG.L) extended suspensions until April 17.

- Delta Airlines (DAL.N) flights suspended to April 30

- Egyptair resumed some flights to and from China.

- El Al Israel Airlines (ELAL.TA) extends suspension of flights to Hong Kong and Beijing until May 2.

- Iberia Airlines (ICAG.L) extended the suspension of flights from Madrid to Shanghai, its only route, until the end of April.

- Finnair (FIA1S.HE) canceled all flights to mainland China flights and some Hong Kong flights until the end of April.

- JejuAir Co Ltd (089590.KS) suspended all China routes starting March 1.

- Kenya Airways (KQNA.NR) suspended flights until further notice.

- KLM said it would extend its ban on flights to Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen in China to at least May 3. It expects to resume flights to Beijing and Shanghai on March 29.

- Lion Air suspended all flights to China from February, and has waived travel change fees for flights up to April 30. (bit.ly/2wDh6O0)

- LOT extended suspensions until March 28.

- Lufthansa extended cancellations until April 24.

- Oman Air suspended flights until further notice.

- Quantas Airlines' (QAN.AX) sole remaining route to mainland China, Syndey-Shanghai, has been suspended and its Hong Kong flights are reduced. (bit.ly/39vf3dw)

- Qatar Airways suspended until further notice.

- Rwandair suspended until further notice.

- Saudia, Saudi Arabia’s state airline, suspended flights on Feb. 2.

- Scoot, Singapore Airlines’ (SIAL.SI) low-cost carrier, suspended until further notice.

- United Airlines (UAL.O) suspended its Hong Kong service until April 23.

- Vietjet VJC.HM and Vietnam Airlines HVN.HM suspended flights to the mainland as well as Hong Kong and Macau to April 30.

AIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELED OR SUSPENDED SOME CHINA ROUTES

- Air Canada (AC.TO) extended the suspension of its flights to Beijing and Shanghai until March 27. It also suspended its Toronto to Hong Kong flights to March 27.[bit.ly/39zgmI0]

- Air China (601111.SS) said it would cancel flights to Athens, Greece, to March 18 and adjust flights between China and the United States. On Feb. 28, it resumed flying to Frankfurt from Chengdu following a 21-day suspension.

- Air New Zealand (AIR.NZ) suspended its Auckland-Shanghai service to March 29. It reduced the capacity on Shanghai route throughout April and Hong Kong route throughout April and May.

- ANA Holdings (9202.T) suspended routes including Shanghai and Hong Kong until further notice.

- Brussels Airlines, a Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) unit, said it would cut flights to northern Italy by 30% from March 2 to 14.

- Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK) said it plans 30% of its capacity and 90% of flights to mainland China over two months from Feb. 5.

- China Southern Airlines (600029.SS) recommenced flights on Feb. 25 to Nairobi from Guangzhou.

- Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways suspends flights to Hong Kong until March 28.

- The UAE suspended flights to most of mainland China, all flights to Iran

- Hainan Airlines suspends flights between Budapest, Hungary, and Chongqing to March 27.

- Kenya’s High Court ordered flights from China to be temporarily suspended.

- Korean Air Lines Co (003490.KS), the national flag carrier, has canceled or reduced services on 50 routes in Northeast Asia. (bit.ly/32XMG5b)

- Philippine Airlines cut the number of flights between Manila and China by over half.

- Royal Air Maroc, which launched a new route between its Casablanca hub and Beijing in mid-January, proposed to carry forward to May 31 tickets for the flights it canceled from the end of January. (bit.ly/2TFRGrb)

- All Russian airlines, except Ikar and state airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), stopped flying to China from Jan. 31. Aeroflot, which is using a separate Moscow terminal for flights from China, suspended its flights to Hong Kong from March 7 and from Hong Kong the following day.

- Saudi Arabia has suspended all flights to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Italy and Korea

- Nordic airline SAS (SAS.ST) extended its Shanghai and Beijing suspensions until March 29, and cut flights to Hong Kong from March 5.

- Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) suspended or cut capacity on flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xiamen and Chongqing.

- Taiwan suspended flights to most cities in mainland China from early February until April 29.

- UPS (UPS.N) has resumed air freight in most of mainland China, except Xi'an. (bit.ly/2x7WBJF)

- Virgin Atlantic extended its suspension of daily Shanghai operations until March 28.

- Virgin Australia (VAH.AX) suspended its Sydney-Hong Kong route from March 2.

AIRLINES THAT HAVE MODIFIED SERVICE ON OTHER ROUTES

- Asiana Airlines (020560.KS) has decided to halt all flights to Daegu until March 9, while Korean Air Lines (003490.KS) will also suspend flights until March 28.

- American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) said it will temporarily suspend all remaining flights to South Korea through April 24.

- Air Canada (AC.TO) will allow travellers to rebook flights to parts of Italy at no charge.

- Alitalia said on Sunday it was suspending national and international flights to and from Milan’s Malpensa airport from March 9.

- United Airlines (UAL.O) said it would reduce U.S. and Canadian flights by 10% and international flights by 20% in April, with similar cuts planned in May. It added South Korea to its travel waiver list but is not cancelling flights.

- British Airways said on March 2 it would cancel some flights from London to the United States and roundtrips between London and Singapore, South Korea and Italy - including Milan, Bologna, Venice and Turin from March 14 to March 28.

- Czech Airlines owner Smartwings said it would cut its flight schedules.

- Czech Republic said on March 2 it would stop flights to South Korea and cities in northern Italy for at least two weeks

- easyJet (EZJ.L) said on Feb. 28 it would cancel flights, particularly in and out of Italy, and cut costs across its business.

- El Al Israel Airlines (ELAL.TA) suspended flights to Italy, including Milan and Rome to March 14, and to Bangkok to March 27, and delayed its new route to Tokyo until April 4.

- Finnair (FIA1S.HE) canceled flights to Milan from March 9 to April 7, to Seoul from March 9 to April 16, postponed its new Busan route to July 1 and reduced services to Hong Kong and Osaka.

- Japan Airlines, ANA Holdings to cancel some Japan domestic flights between March 6-12

- JetBlue (JBLU.O) said it would cut capacity by about 5% in the near term.

- Kazakhstan plans to suspend flights to Iran from March 1 and reduce the number of South Korea flights.

- The Kenyan government suspended direct flights from northern Italy on March 3, specifically Verona and Milan, which usually have direct flights to the Kenyan coast.

- Kuwait suspended on Saturday all flights to and from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, Philippines, India, and Sri-Lanka for a week starting on Saturday.

- Latam Airlines Group SA (LTM.SN) cancels direct flight between Sao Paulo and Milan until April 16.

- Lauda, an Austrian unit of Ryanair, said it will cut flights from March 18 until April 8 due to lower demand.

- Lebanon halted flights for non-residents from countries including China, Iran, Italy and South Korea on Feb. 28. The ban excludes Lebanese citizens and foreign residents.

- Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it would cancel about 7,100 flights to the end of March and reduce capacity by about 25%. It had previously said it would ground 150 aircraft and suspend flights to Tehran until April 30.

- Mongolia suspended flights with China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Ulan-Ude in Russia until March 11, news.mn reported.

- Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL) canceled 22 long-haul flights between Europe and the United States from March 28 to May 5.

- Oman suspended Italian tourist flights to Salalah on March 2, reported the Oman Daily Observer after the aviation authority said it would halt all flights to and from Iran on Feb. 24.

- Portugal’s TAP canceled 1,000 flights in March-April, mainly affecting Italy, France, Spain and some intercontinental flights.

- Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.X announced cuts to Tokyo, Sapporo, Osaka, Hong Kong and Auckland flights.

- Royal Jordanian Airlines suspended flights between Amman and Rome until further notice.

- Royal Air Maroc (RAM) said on Sunday it has suspended flights to Italy’s Venice and Milan. Flights to the two cities are planned to resume on April 8.

- Russia said it would suspend some flights to and from Iran, except those operated by its national carrier Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) and Iranian airline Mahan Air.

- Russia’s Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) subsidiary, Pobeda, said it would reduce the frequency of Italian flights until May.

- Ryanair (RYA.I) said on March 2 it would cut 25% of its Italian capacity for three weeks.

- Swedish-Danish airline SAS (SAS.ST) canceled flights to northern Italy.

- SAS (SAS.ST) said it would cut its short-haul capacity over March and April.

- Sweden suspended Iran Air from flying to and from the country on March 2.

- Taiwan’s China Airlines (2610.TW) was banned from flying to Italy its government included Taiwan in China’s virus area.

- Tajikistan suspended all flights to and from Iran until the situation stabilises, its aviation agency said on Feb. 24.

- Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) extended a cancellation of flights to Iranian cities, with the exception of flights to Tehran, until March 10.

- Turkish commercial flights between Turkey and Iran have been suspended until further notice.

- The UAE suspended flights to Iran and Bahrain.

- United Airlines sharply cut flights to Japan and South Korea and said it plants to cut domestic, Canadian and international flights.

- Qantas (QAN.AX) further cut flights to Tokyo, Sapporo, Osaka, Hong Kong and Auckland, after grounding the equivalent of 18 planes in February.

- Vietjet Air VJC.HM suspended flights to destinations in South Korea from March 7.

- Vietnam Airlines HVN.HM suspended flights to South Korea from March 5.

- Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways suspended flights between Da Nang and Nha Trang to Seoul Incheon, starting Feb. 26.

- Vistara Airlines temporarily reduced flights to and from Bangkok and Singapore on Feb. 26.

- Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) said it would decrease the frequency of its Romania, Poland, Italy and Israel routes, cutting two-thirds of all flights on affected routes over March 11 and April 2, and that it could further reduce capacity by around 10% over next quarter.

