Crisis-hit airlines face crippling cash squeeze, IATA says

FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) - Global airlines warned on Tuesday that many carriers may not survive a record cash squeeze in the second quarter, as revenues and traffic plunge because of the coronavirus crisis.

Fresh quarterly estimates suggest airlines face a $61 billion cash burn and a $39 billion net loss during the current quarter, the head of the International Air Transport Association, told a media conference call.

“These are numbers beyond anything we have ever had in our industry,” IATA Director General Alexandre De Juniac added.