U.S. budget airline Frontier to resume pilot hiring this year

FILE PHOTO: A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo plane departs from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. ultra low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines, which is owned by private equity firm Indigo Partners, is planning to resume new pilot hiring this year, a Frontier spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The airline intends to open the pilot application window soon with the aim of re-starting hiring that was frozen during the pandemic by July, provided passenger demand recovers, the spokeswoman said, confirming a report from sources. The current plan is to hire around 100 pilots this year, she said.