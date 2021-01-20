U.S. budget airline Frontier to resume pilot hiring this year

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. ultra low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines, which is owned by private equity firm Indigo Partners, is planning to resume new pilot hiring this year, a Frontier spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The airline intends to open the pilot application window soon with the aim of re-starting hiring that was frozen during the pandemic by July, provided passenger demand recovers, the spokeswoman said, confirming a report from sources. The current plan is to hire around 100 pilots this year, she said.
Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall
