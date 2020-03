FILE PHOTO: A logo of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is pictured before and an interview with Reuters on the consequences of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DUBAI (Reuters) - Governments must urgently consider providing aid to airlines in the Middle East to help them cope with a liquidity crisis due the coronavirus outbreak, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

IATA Vice-President for Africa and the Middle East Muhammad Albakri said Middle East airlines were facing rising revenue losses as people stopped traveling.