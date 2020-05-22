Delta to provide care kit containing masks to passengers

FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said here on Friday a care kit containing a disposable face mask and a Purell hand sanitizer gel will be available on request at ticket counters and gates by June 5.

As U.S. states start to reopen, airlines have urged a standard set of safety rules across the industry, which is bleeding cash after the coronavirus crisis decimated air travel demand.

In early May, Delta began requiring that all customers wear face coverings during travel.