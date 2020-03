FILE PHOTO: A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-200 airplane sits at a gate at the O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) abandoned its annual forecast on Tuesday, joining a growing list of companies that have revealed the impact coronavirus was having on their 2020 earnings.

The company also said it would cut its April capacity by 5%.