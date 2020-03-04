Factbox: Airlines' steps to revive bookings hit by global coronavirus outbreak

(Reuters) - In an effort to win over passengers hesitant about traveling in the midst of a spreading coronavirus outbreak, some airlines are offering free rebooking options.

Below are details (in alphabetical order) of airlines that have waived travel-change or cancellation fees for destinations other than areas with travel alerts like China, South Korea, Japan and northern Italy:

- Alaska Airlines (ALK.N) has suspended here change and cancellation fees beginning Feb. 27 until March 12 for new ticket purchases for guests who later decide not to travel. This applies to travel through June 1.

- American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) has waived change fees up to 14 days prior to travel for passengers who book their flights between March 1 and March 16.

- British Airways (ICAG.L) is removing the change fee on all bookings made from March 3 to March 16.

- Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is waiving change fees for all bookings made between March 1 and March 31 to any international destination.

- JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) has suspended change and cancellation fees through March 11 for any travel completed by June 1.

- United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) is waiving change fees on all domestic and international bookings made between March 3 and March 31.