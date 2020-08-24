American Airlines preparing use of EPA approved long-lasting disinfectant

FILE PHOTO: A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines said it is preparing to begin spraying its airplane cabins with a disinfectant proven to fight COVID-19 on surfaces for up to seven days that has been granted emergency approval by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in Texas.

The announcement came at a press briefing hosted by the EPA, which called the product, SurfaceWise2 by Allied BioScience Inc, a game-changing step to battle the spread of COVID-19 which could eventually be used in facilities including schools once it receives full approval.

Reuters first reported emergency approval of the product for use by American in Texas, its home base, on Sunday.