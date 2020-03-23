Domestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus curbs tighten

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Airlines canceled more flights on Monday as Australia and New Zealand warned against non-essential domestic travel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) halted flights for two weeks and Singapore and Taiwan banned foreign transit passengers, in the coronavirus battle.

FILE PHOTO: Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS

As demand evaporates, the number of scheduled flights last week was down more than 12% globally from the year earlier, flight data provider OAG said, with many airlines having announced further cuts to come.

“It is a war against a virus,” Andrew Herdman, director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines, told Reuters in a telephone interview.

“What we have to do is take care of the institutions and people’s livelihoods, the soft capital, so that we can restart effectively in a timely way when the time comes.”

The UAE, home to major carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways, will suspend all passenger flights and airport transit for two weeks to help rein in the virus, state news agency WAM said.

The decision takes effect in 48 hours, it added, although cargo and emergency evacuation flights were exempted.

Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, said on Sunday it would stop nearly all passenger flights this week and cut staff wages as much as half as the virus hits demand.

Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI) had been planning to halve its international capacity before the Asian city-state banned entry or transit by short-term visitors on Sunday.

It stepped that up to a cut of 96% through at least the end of April, responding to what the carrier on Monday called the greatest challenge it has faced in its existence.

“Without a domestic segment, the group’s airlines become more vulnerable when international markets increasingly restrict the free movement of people or ban air travel altogether,” it said, announcing plans to ground most of its fleet.

The airline normally relies heavily on connecting passengers from markets such as Australia to Europe and India to North America through its hub.

Singapore Airlines would look to defer aircraft deliveries and has drawn on lines of credit to meet immediate cashflow requirements, it added.

Taiwan announced similar curbs that will hit China Airlines Ltd (2610.TW) and EVA Airways Corp (2618.TW), which have marketed Taipei as a convenient and affordable transit airport, competing with Hong Kong and Singapore.

In Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) has cut its passenger capacity by 96% in April and May as government curbs hit travel.

In the southern hemisphere, Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX), Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (VAH.AX) and Air New Zealand Ltd (AIR.NZ) said they were re-examining domestic schedules after their governments advised against non-essential domestic travel.

Some parts of Australia have ordered 14 days of self-isolation by arrivals from elsewhere in the country.

Regional Express Holdings Ltd (REX) (REX.AX), which serves remote Australian towns, said it would shut all operations, except some subsidized routes in the northeastern state of Queensland, from April 6, unless governments quickly expressed a willingness to underwrite its losses.

“Failure to achieve any traction in this regard will see regional communities lose their air services for many months ahead and even after this is all over, we are afraid that some of the more marginal communities will no longer have an air service,” John Sharp, its deputy chairman, said in a statement.

Australia’s largest airport operator, Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (SYD.AX), said on Monday it wanted to cut capital spending from a previous forecast of A$350 million to A$450 million ($200 to $257 million), to focus only on critical projects.

In Hawaii, which ordered 14 days in quarantine for all arrivals from Thursday, Hawaiian Airlines (HA.O) said it would suspend most long-haul passenger services, except for a daily flight from Honolulu to Los Angeles and a weekly flight to American Samoa.

FILE PHOTO: A Singapore Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport March 11, 2020. Picture taken March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

In mainland China, the first to have been hit by the virus, domestic capacity has been rising as some internal curbs are eased, but there are concerns that passengers on international flights could re-import the virus.

China’s aviation regulator said all international flights due to arrive in the capital will be diverted from Monday to other airports in the country.

More than 570,000 flights to, from and within, China alone were canceled from Jan. 1 to March 16, flight data provider Cirium says.