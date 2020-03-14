Virgin Atlantic boss seeks 7.5 billion-pound UK airline bailout: Sky News

FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane passes in front of the moon as it makes its final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic’s chairman Peter Norris will write to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday saying the country’s airline industry needs emergency government support worth 7.5 billion pounds ($9.20 billion) or risks the loss of tens of thousands of jobs, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The letter would ask the British government to provide airlines with a credit facility to help them through a potentially prolonged period of slumping revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sky News said, citing sources.