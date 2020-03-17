Chicago Midway air traffic control technicians test positive for coronavirus

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Three air traffic control technicians at Chicago Midway International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday, prompting contingency plans at the airport and other facilities across the nation.

“In extreme circumstances, service levels could vary, but safety will not be compromised,” the FAA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Midway Control Tower has been cleaned in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with no immediate effect on operations, it said.

Southwest Airlines Co accounts for the vast majority of traffic at Chicago’s Midway.

The diagnoses are in addition to three separate cases that the FAA disclosed to its employees in a letter on Monday, the first positive coronavirus cases among the agency’s employees.

One of the employees works at FAA headquarters in Washington, another at an aviation safety district office in Chicago and the third in finance and management in the agency’s Eastern Region in a full-time telework capacity, the FAA said.