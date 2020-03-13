Business News
March 13, 2020

U.S. airports up forecast losses this year to $5.7 bln on sagging travel demand

1 Min Read

An empty International Terminal of San Francisco International Airport is pictured after the U.S. air travel ban, in San Francisco, California, U.S. March 13, 2020.REUTERS/Kate Munsch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group representing major U.S. airports on Friday revised upward its forecast for estimated losses this year to $5.7 billion after President Donald Trump instituted new European travel curbs and as flight reductions rose.

Airports Council International-North America on Thursday had forecast losses $3.7 billion before Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said it was planning to cut 40% of its flights in the coming months. The group said it expects “this latest estimate to grow, as well, as bookings and other travel-related activity continues to drop.”

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

