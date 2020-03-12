White House task force meets with major U.S. airports on coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Major U.S. airports met with the White house coronavirus task on Thursday to discuss the ongoing coronavirus crisis response and the potential financial impact, three people briefed on the meetings said.

The meeting included U.S. senior transportation and Federal Aviation Administration officials and included representatives from most of the 11 major U.S. airports where enhanced screening of arrivals from China have taken place. U.S. airports are seeing a significant dropoff in travel amid the outbreak.